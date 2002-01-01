Company Profile
VirtualGlobalPhone
VirtualGlobalPhone provides local phone number in more than 40+ countries across the globe that is unique for each user; that you, your friends, and family can use. When someone calls your International Virtual number, the call is automatically forwarded to your destination by the system. The destination can be a Phone Number / Skype / IP PBX like asterisk or Trixbox / Fring enabled mobile device over wifi.
Contact Information
- Address
- Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong 111111 98
- Phone
- 852.36931404