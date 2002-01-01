Company Profile
Virtue Solar, LLC
Virtue Solar is a solar contractor specializing in residential & light commercial projects. Our installation team has over 12 years of experience, and has worked to install over 3,500 kW of solar. We want you to be sure you're getting the best system for your money, so we make sure every component is well engineered and designed to last.
Virtue Solar is a Class A contractor with an Alternative Energy Systems certification in the state of Virginia.
Virtue Solar is a Class A contractor with an Alternative Energy Systems certification in the state of Virginia.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1740 Broadway St. Suite 6, Charlottesville, VA 22902 227
- Phone
- 540-407-8353
- info@virtuesolar.com
- Website
- https://www.virtuesolar.com