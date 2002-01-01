Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computer, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay Intertechnology's global footprint includes manufacturing facilities in China and four other Asian countries, Israel, Europe, and the Americas, as well as sales offices around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 63 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355-2143 227
- Phone
- 1-402-563-6866
- info@vishay.com
- Website
- http://www.vishay.com