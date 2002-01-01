Company Profile
Vista Solar
Vista Solar is an award winning Bay Area based solar installation and project development firm. Founded in 2007, Vista Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Silicon Valley Microelectronics. SVM provides essential raw materials to solar module manufacturers worldwide.
Vista Solar has completed over 65 installations throughout Northern California and continues to increase its presence in the commercial solar market. Vista Solar offers all forms of financing including leases and PPAs.
Vista Solar has completed over 65 installations throughout Northern California and continues to increase its presence in the commercial solar market. Vista Solar offers all forms of financing including leases and PPAs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2985 Kifer Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051 227
- Phone
- (408)844-7138
- jennifer@vista-solar.com
- Website
- http://www.vista-solar.com