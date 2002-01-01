Company Profile
Vitis PR
Vitis PR is a multi-award winning public relations agency specialising in technology PR.We deliver high impact Public Relations for technology, telecoms and high growth companies through online and offline channels.
Our clients benefit from our experienced, senior PR team.We have conducted many successful campaigns reaching consumer and business audiences for our clients. In the clean technology space our experience includes electric vehicles and batteries as well as water treatment systems.
Our clients benefit from our experienced, senior PR team.We have conducted many successful campaigns reaching consumer and business audiences for our clients. In the clean technology space our experience includes electric vehicles and batteries as well as water treatment systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- Atrium House, 4 Rectory Gardens, Solihull, West Midlands B91 3RL 226
- Phone
- 0121 242 8048
- jas@vitispr.com
- Website
- http://www.vitispr.com