Based in Lehi, Utah, Vivint Solar is the second largest residential solar provider in the United States. The company has been designing, installing, and maintaining residential solar energy systems since 2011. Depending on the state in which they live, customers have the option to lease, finance, purchase, or choose a PPA, but all systems come with workmanship and manufacturer's warranties. In 2017, Vivint Solar began installing residential batteries and EV charging stations in select markets.