ViZn Energy Systems, Inc., is comprised of a visionary team of scientists, engineers and business leaders that are passionate about creating and commercializing a revolutionary energy storage solution for the micro grid market. Founded in 2009 and based on ten previous years of research, ViZn is commercializing energy storage systems for mega-watt applications. The ViZn solution is safe, reliable, cost effective, and scalable to meet the needs of today's ever changing energy landscape.