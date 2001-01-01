Company Profile
VMR
VMR is a new age market research company with a strong grasp on the pulse of global markets. We emerged as a trusted source for the market research needs of businesses within a quick time span. We provides end-to-end B2B business solutions to companies located around the world. We have collaborated with leading publishers of market intelligence and our report reserve's coverage spans all major industry verticals and thousands of micro-markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564, Washington, DC 2001 227
- Phone
- +1 (202) 380-9727
- jennifer.key@vmr.biz
- Website
- https://www.vmr.biz/