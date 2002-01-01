Company Profile
Vocso Technologies Private Limited
VOCSO TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD is a global website design and development agency in India, catering to small to medium businesses across the globe. Our motto is to help people focus on their core business and leave their web design and development concerns to us, because that's what we do the best.
Contact Information
- Address
- SCF-39, 1st Floor, Sector 16A,, Faridabad, Haryana 121002 101
- Phone
- +911294100538
- info@vocso.com
- Website
- http://www.vocso.com/