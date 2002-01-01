Company Profile
Vogue Crafts & Designs Pvt. Ltd.
Vogue Crafts & Designs Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading international manufacturers and exporters of jewellery. We specialize in providing diamond jewelry, gold jewelry, silver jewelry, costume jewelry, metal jewelry, fashion jewelry, imitation jewelry as well as fashion accessories. We are also a highly reputable supplier of precious and semi-precious gemstones.
Contact Information
- Address
- 90/12, Lower Ground Floor, Near Krishna Mandir, Malviya Nagar, new delhi, delhi 110017 101
- Phone
- 911141324445
- enquiry@voguecrafts.com
- Website
- http://www.voguecrafts.com/