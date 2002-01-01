Vulvox Nanobiotechnology Corporation

Vulvox's innovation will enable energy storage of intermittent photovoltaic and wind power. Highly efficient systems are desired by the renewable power industry and government smart grid programs. The patent pending Vulvox system is expected to cost 7.69% as much as pumped hydroelectric storage and it can store electric energy and regenerate it with up to 93% efficiency. If fully implemented by 2030 the Department Of Energy says it will save 4%-7% of all energy produced. Contact us.