Walgren Company is the premier turnkey metal finishing equipment supplier in the world. Walgren has manufactured automated and manual finishing equipment systems for over 50 years. Walgren supplies equipment to many industries including alternative energy companies. The finishing processes we have provided systems for are: plating - copper, nickel, chrome, tin, zinc, cadmium, hard chrome, electroless nickel, electropolish, etch, and more; aluminum finishing- type I, Type II, Type III, + more