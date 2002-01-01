WarmSpring is an effective pool heating and attic ventilation from one device. It is available in a roof type or soffit type unit. It is a thermal synergy for your home, pool and spa. The basic concept is as hot air is extracted from an attic, its heat is transferred to pool or spa water. The swim season is not only longer, but much more comfortable due to the water temperature staying above 82 degrees Farenheit for a longer period of time. It also decreases the load on your a/c system.