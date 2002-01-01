Company Profile

Water Party Inc

Water Party Inc logo
Discover the perfect blend of durability, style, and functionality with the Water Party Inc. boat table. Crafted from marine-grade materials, this table is built to withstand saltwater, sun exposure, and the demands of life on the water. Its compact, space-efficient design is ideal for meals, drinks, and games without taking up valuable boat space. With a sleek, modern look and multiple color options, it complements any boat aesthetic, adding elegance and practicality to your setup.

Contact Information

Address
747 East Mallwood Dr, Edgerton Wi 53534, Edgerton, WI, USA, Wisconsin 53534 227
Phone
3544789535

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