Company Profile
Waves4Power AB
Waves4Power (W4P), a Swedish company developing & selling Wave Energy Systems.
We utilize the free energy in ocean waves to generate electric power.
W4P is different. We don´t invent or use unproven new technology. We depend on well tested standard components from our reputable partners Siemens, Parker, Jotun & nkt cables, to name a few.
A full scale system launched in Norway in Feb 2016 has thrived in 65 knots storms and 15 meter waves in its first 6 months of a 2-year demonstration period.
We utilize the free energy in ocean waves to generate electric power.
W4P is different. We don´t invent or use unproven new technology. We depend on well tested standard components from our reputable partners Siemens, Parker, Jotun & nkt cables, to name a few.
A full scale system launched in Norway in Feb 2016 has thrived in 65 knots storms and 15 meter waves in its first 6 months of a 2-year demonstration period.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hí¤lleflundregatan 16, N/A, 426 58, N/A Ví¤stra Frí¶lunda 207
- Phone
- +1 904 269 1965
- Website
- http://waves4power.com