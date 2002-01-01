Waves4Power AB

Waves4Power (W4P), a Swedish company developing & selling Wave Energy Systems.



We utilize the free energy in ocean waves to generate electric power.



W4P is different. We don´t invent or use unproven new technology. We depend on well tested standard components from our reputable partners Siemens, Parker, Jotun & nkt cables, to name a few.



A full scale system launched in Norway in Feb 2016 has thrived in 65 knots storms and 15 meter waves in its first 6 months of a 2-year demonstration period.