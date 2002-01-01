Wavetra Energy LTD is a leading solar energy company in Nigeria that specializes in the sales and distribution of solar energy products. We have chains of offline stores in Nigeria and also run Nigeria's number e-commerce website for solar power products at www.wavetra.com.



In 2018, Wavetra Energy LTD was awarded the most efficient renewable energy company in Nigeria, award was received by our team at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.



We have been featured in TVC and other mainstream media.