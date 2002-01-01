Company Profile
WeeTect Material Limited
WeeTect is a high-tech company dedicated to researching and developing the perfect components or solution of eye and face protection to support companies whose goals are to prevent harm to people. We are committed to deliver word-class quality with consistent performance at a competitive price.
Contact Information
- Address
- East Jiangtian Road No. 92, PuDong, Shanghai, China, Shanghai, Shanghai 200120 45
- Phone
- 15250414925
- taylors.lei@weetect.com
- Website
- http://www.weetect.com