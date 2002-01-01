Company Profile

WeeTect Material Limited

WeeTect Material Limited logo
WeeTect is a high-tech company dedicated to researching and developing the perfect components or solution of eye and face protection to support companies whose goals are to prevent harm to people. We are committed to deliver word-class quality with consistent performance at a competitive price.

Contact Information

Address
East Jiangtian Road No. 92, PuDong, Shanghai, China, Shanghai, Shanghai 200120 45
Phone
15250414925

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