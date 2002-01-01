Company Profile
Weetwood Hall
The award-winning Weetwood Hall Conference Centre & Hotel in Leeds has achieved another industry recognition in the third HRS.com Hotel Excellence Awards in association with the British Hospitality Association (BHA), Institute of Hospitality, the Meetings Industry Association (MIA) and the Best Practice Forum.
https://www.altenergymag.com/register_company.php
Free Alternative Energy Company Listing | AltEnergyMag
https://www.altenergymag.com/register_company.php
Free Alternative Energy Company Listing | AltEnergyMag
Contact Information
- Address
- Otley Road Leeds, Leeds, LA LS16-5PS 226
- Phone
- 0-113-388 x5790
- wwhall178@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.weetwood.co.uk