Company Profile
Weir Minerals Lewis Pumps
Weir Minerals Lewis Pumps is a St. Louis, MO based manufacturer of centrifugal pumps for aggressive, high density fluids. For over 100 years, Wier Minerals Lewis Pumps has been the leader in vertical sump pumps for high density fluids, including molten salts for use in Thermal Energy Storage systems in the Solar Power market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8625 Grant Road, St. Louis, MO 63123 227
- Phone
- 3148434437
- sales@lewispumps.com
- Website
- http://www.lewispumps.com