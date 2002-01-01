Company Profile

Weir Minerals Lewis Pumps

Weir Minerals Lewis Pumps logo
Weir Minerals Lewis Pumps is a St. Louis, MO based manufacturer of centrifugal pumps for aggressive, high density fluids. For over 100 years, Wier Minerals Lewis Pumps has been the leader in vertical sump pumps for high density fluids, including molten salts for use in Thermal Energy Storage systems in the Solar Power market.

Contact Information

Address
8625 Grant Road, St. Louis, MO 63123 227
Phone
3148434437

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