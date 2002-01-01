Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, WellHome is a leading home performance company. The Company provides home performance assessments conducted by Building Performance Institute-certified advisors, improvement recommendations and implementation, as well as assistance on identifying rebates and incentives. WellHome's home energy performance services are backed by experience with more than 130,000 homes built under the Environments For Living program. WellHome is a founding member of Efficiency First, a trade association that is a leading advocate for home performance, and a subsidiary of leading home products company Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).