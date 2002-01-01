Company Profile

Wellons Inc.

Wellons Inc. logo
Wellons offers biomass energy systems and related equipment, as well as lumber dry kilns for the North American and International market. Since incorporating in 1964, Wellons has designed and manufactured more than 370 Biomass Boiler and Energy Systems, over 50 Cogeneration Projects, and more than 1,300 Lumber Dry Kilns.

Contact Information

Address
2525 W. Firestone Lane, Vancouver, WA 98660 227
Phone
360-750-3500

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