Company Profile
WES Power Technology Inc
WES Power develops performance monitoring and control systems for solar and wind power sources. The company's products will control and monitor wind turbines and solar panels from any manufacturer. This we have proven with the winds in Newfoundland using Lakota and Southwest turbines. Our systems can be connected via TCP/IP and the internet, while your systems performance data is stored on your harddrive and displayed on your desktop.
Contact Information
- Address
- 39 Mullock st, ST JOHNS, Newfoundland a1c2r6 39
- Phone
- 7097396369
- gheffernan@wespt.com
- Website
- http://www.wespt.com