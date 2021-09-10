Company Profile
WEST AFRICA WATEREXPO
3rd International Water & Waste Water Exhibition - 8-10 SEPTEMBER 2021 -
"Africa Need is Clean Water!"
We offer unique value to companies, associations, and other industry players connected with Water Expo and serve them through our huge national and international network and resources which offers access to foreign embassies, chambers of commerce, industry associations experts and consultants, construction companies, and water project contacts, as well as downstream industry matches.
"Africa Need is Clean Water!"
We offer unique value to companies, associations, and other industry players connected with Water Expo and serve them through our huge national and international network and resources which offers access to foreign embassies, chambers of commerce, industry associations experts and consultants, construction companies, and water project contacts, as well as downstream industry matches.
Contact Information
- Address
- Landmark Centre, Lagos, Lagos 00000 158
- Phone
- 2122744055
- Website
- http://elanexpo.net/waweexpo/