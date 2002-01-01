Company Profile
WEST COAST CHIEF REPAIR
West Coast Chief Repair has a reputation for, not only, providing quality service to all its customers but also for their commitment to provide timely service when it's needed. West Coast Chief Repair recommended by such esteemed organizations as ServiceMagic.com and the Better Business Bureau.
Contact Information
- Address
- 355 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036 USA, Los Angeles, CA 90036 227
- Phone
- WEST COAST CHIEF REPAIR
- chief364@yahoo.com
- Website
- http://www.chiefappliance.com/