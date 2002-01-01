West Salem Machinery Co

Field proven grinding, screening, milling, & conveying equipment & complete systems. Superior biomass and biofuel processing solutions.

Primary processing of raw feedstock and green fiber with rugged horizontal grinders & screens. Secondary processing of pre-hogged fuel with high volume disc screens & vertical grinders. Finish milling with heavy duty hammermills. Metering bins, motor starters/controls, chutes, structures, access platforms, & conveyors deliver a complete system. From feedstock to premium quality finished fuel - an integrated solution you can count on.