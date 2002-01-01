Company Profile

Western Alloys Co., Ltd

Western Alloys Co., Ltd logo
We are professional manufacturer of non-ferrous metals.
Our common products are titanium and their alloys.
Also we have other materials like tantalum, niobium, tungsten, molybdenum and hafnium.
Our products are widely used by customers all over the world in different fields.

Contact Information

Address
No. 6899 Liuxiang road, Huating town, Jiading district, Shanghai, Shanghai 200001 45
Phone
+862156836033

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