Company Profile
Western Alloys Co., Ltd
We are professional manufacturer of non-ferrous metals.
Our common products are titanium and their alloys.
Also we have other materials like tantalum, niobium, tungsten, molybdenum and hafnium.
Our products are widely used by customers all over the world in different fields.
Our common products are titanium and their alloys.
Also we have other materials like tantalum, niobium, tungsten, molybdenum and hafnium.
Our products are widely used by customers all over the world in different fields.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 6899 Liuxiang road, Huating town, Jiading district, Shanghai, Shanghai 200001 45
- Phone
- +862156836033
- Website
- http://www.tantalum-niobium.com