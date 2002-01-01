For more than a century, the Westinghouse name has stood for reliability and innovation. It began in 1886, when George Westinghouse introduced the first alternating current (AC) electrical system which soon powered every American home and business. We've been a leader ever since - developing solutions that deliver safe and efficient electrical energy while introducing smart products for the home that bring comfort and convenience to the lives of millions.



Today our innovation is the spark behind Westinghouse Solar. Building upon our legacy of dependability, we are making residential solar power - like the sun itself - accessible to everyone. Westinghouse Solar Power Systems are safer, more powerful, and more reliable than any other while backed by the proven quality of the Westinghouse name.



Westinghouse Solar fits the way you live, allowing you to power your home safely, cleanly and affordably.



Brightly, like the sun.