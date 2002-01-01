Westinghouse Solar is a designer and manufacturer of solar power systems. In 2007 the company pioneered the concept of integrating racking, wiring and grounding directly into the solar panel. In 2009 they introduced the first integrated AC solar panel, reducing components by 80% and install time by 50%. The latest product INSTANT CONNECT, is the easiest PV solution on the market to install, providing the best combination of safety, performance and reliability, backed by the Westinghouse name.