WETER LLC was established in 2020 to carry out research and development in the field of natural and technical sciences, devices (systems) for the production and transmission (distribution) of electricity, urban infrastructure systems in collaboration with scientists, specialists and specialized institutions to obtain design results that allow the creation of new power generating devices and infrastructure communications of cities.

The company has a production and research office in Dubai, UAE: TIAGLIN HUB, WETER LLC; UAE, DUBAI, DIP 1, W10.

The company has highly qualified specialists:

research engineers;

feasibility studies experts

marketing and market analysis specialists;

engineering-specialists;

design engineers;

architects;

technical staff.

To date, WETER LLC has been implementing projects W.E.T.E.R, GOROD L.E.S and V.O.D.A aimed at developing urban infrastructure, creating energy-efficient facilities and overcoming electricity shortages. Moreover, the properties of the objects of the projects determine the creation of optimal, comfortable and safe living conditions for humans, reducing the man-made impact on nature and the climate of the planet.