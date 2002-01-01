Company Profile
WGES Organizing Council
The WGES brings together business with government and top sustainable energy experts from the public and the private sector and academia to provide information on latest policies, case studies, innovative products, contracting and funding opportunities. The WGES World Stage serves to unveil the latest product launches for economic opportunities in the new energy industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, Washington 20004 227
- Phone
- 202-465-0009
- professor@wges.us
- Website
- http://www.wges.us