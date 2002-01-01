Company Profile

Wheeler Industries - Fluid Film Bearing Manufactur

Wheeler Industries - Fluid Film Bearing Manufactur logo
Wheeler Industries offers parts that are quickly identified by an OEM part number. With an inventory of over 20 thousand replacement bearings on hand they can usually meet your need. A short turn-around time can ensure that you have Westinghouse bearings when needed. Wheeler Industries offers you a guaranteed quick delivery of a precision OEM product. Even though we provide a superior product, we do not charge superior pricing.

You can call us at 843-552-1251 for a free quote on your project.

Contact Information

Address
7261 Investment Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418 227
Phone
843.552.1251

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