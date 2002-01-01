WHITE CONSTRUCTION INC

White Construction specializes in Renewable Energy Power Generation projects by utilizing the strengths of our long standing history of heavy industrial construction. White Construction can provide the following services: Pre-development support, construction feasibility analysis, design build capabilities, engineering, procurement, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) experience, balance of plant (BOP) experience, heavy civil, electrical engineering, mechanical, petrochemical, industrial, commercial, governmental, power generation, renewable energy (wind, solar, biomass and geothermal) & construction management.