Company Profile

Wholesale Direct Restaurant Supplies

Wholesale Direct Restaurant Supplies logo
Wholesale Direct supplies a large range of food service, packaging and washroom products to restaurants, cafes, hotels, take away shops, fast food outlets, clubs and pubs. Its brands are recognized in the industry. The company's success is anchored on providing wholesale prices direct to restaurants.

Contact Information

Address
Rose Bay, NSW, Australia 2029 14
Phone
1300586953

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