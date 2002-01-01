Company Profile
Wholesale Direct Restaurant Supplies
Wholesale Direct supplies a large range of food service, packaging and washroom products to restaurants, cafes, hotels, take away shops, fast food outlets, clubs and pubs. Its brands are recognized in the industry. The company's success is anchored on providing wholesale prices direct to restaurants.
Contact Information
- Address
- Rose Bay, NSW, Australia 2029 14
- Phone
- 1300586953
- sales@wholesale.com.au
- Website
- http://www.wholesale.com.au/