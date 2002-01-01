William B. McWilliams - Financial Consultant

Bill McWilliams has spent 43 years in the banking industry and corporate America in senior management in charge of business development. His network of decision makers, both nationally and internationally, is unparalleled, whether $100,000.00 or $100 Million is needed.

Bill has successfully assisted denovo banks raise capital, community banks secondary stock offerings, venture capital for start ups, M/A activities and borrowings for expansion, as well as formulating strategic sales plans.