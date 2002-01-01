Willrich Precision Instrument Company, Inc.

Willrich Precision Instruments has over 45 years of experience in gaging, inspection and metrology. Our products include basic measuring tools and the most sophisticated metrology products. Some of our products include laser systems, thread gauges, cylindrical gauges, calipers, micrometers and vision systems. We can even design custom metrology instruments to spec upon request.



Willrich Precision is ISO:9001:2008 Registered and we provide calibration services through ISO:17025 registered partner labs. Located in Cresskill, New Jersey (NJ), we distribute products to all 50 US states as well as internationally. Our services include, CMM contract inspection, metrology education and repairs and recalibration.



Willrich Precision offers calibration of all types of gages and measuring equipment. The calibration lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 Compliant; NIST Traceable. We also provide on-site calibration services are available for optical comparators, microscopes, hardness testers, CMMs, and vision systems.