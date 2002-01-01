Wind Energy Update is the reference point for any business and over 35,000 senior executives who work in wind energy power generation.

We specialise in the construction, installation and power generation of offshore wind farms, offering an impartial view on what's happening and why.

Fundamental to our business are the forums we organise. Taking place worldwide the events explore industry opportunities, challenges and emerging best practices.



As an impartial 3rd party we tailor our off