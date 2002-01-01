Wind Simplicity™ is the designer, manufacturer and turn-key installer of the high-efficiency, compact, noise-free (negligible noise/vibration) Windancer™ that helps save the environment by turning pollution-free wind energy into free electricity. A portable horizontal-axis small wind turbine, with a sustainable life cycle, the Windancer™ (3 kW and 7 kW) is ideal for generating electricity onsite where there are good wind resources.