Company Profile
Windfarm Workplace
Windfarm Worksafe is a division of Workplace Worksafe Ltd. We offer a range of specialist safety and protection of business critical components for the wind energy sector. Our products protect sensitive electrical and mechanical components during transportation and lifting of equipment in the day-to-day wind farm operations and maintenance.
Contact Information
- Address
- Units 1E & 1F Lon Parcwr Industrial Estate, Ruthin, Denbighshire LL15 1LY 226
- Phone
- 0044(0)1824 709500
- Website
- https://windfarmworksafe.co.uk