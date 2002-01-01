WindForces--a RESPR division

WindForces wind energy assessment services provide accurate wind information at any locations/heights in the world. It can provide site specific wind information for any chosen past year within 30 days or 10+ past years in 3 to 4 months. No site wind measurements are required for this cutting-edge wind energy assessment technology to produce the accurate wind information.



Fast & accurate yearlong wind data in 30 days.

Simulated for your exact locations/heights.