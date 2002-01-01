WINDQUIET TECHNOLOGIES INC.

An OEM of the vertical axis wind turbines with innovative design, quality and the performance. With WHQ in San Jose, California, the company has operations in USA, Europe, and Asia with sales, distributions and services in other global markets.

The 10KW VAWT had been developed in Germany with over a decade of design, engineering, testing and validations for its superior performances. It's filled a gap on the market and an ideal product for 5G base stations and other off grid operations.