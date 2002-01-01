Company Profile

WindSL

WindSL logo
WindSL is a leading provider of vibration Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS) solutions for wind turbines. Our WT-HUMS™ (Wind Turbine Health & Usage Monitoring System), together with our proprietary RHMC™ (Remote Health Management Center) software provide real-time, automatic and accurate diagnostics and prognostics for the mechanical components of wind turbines (such as gear boxes, bearings and shafts) contributing to their overall performance.

Contact Information

Address
Ramat Gabriel Industrial Zone, P.O.B. 21, Migdal Ha'Emek, Israel 23100 106
Phone
+(972)-4-654-7510 Ex. 238

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