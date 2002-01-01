WindSL is a leading provider of vibration Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS) solutions for wind turbines. Our WT-HUMS™ (Wind Turbine Health & Usage Monitoring System), together with our proprietary RHMC™ (Remote Health Management Center) software provide real-time, automatic and accurate diagnostics and prognostics for the mechanical components of wind turbines (such as gear boxes, bearings and shafts) contributing to their overall performance.