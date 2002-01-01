Company Profile
WindSL
WindSL is a leading provider of vibration Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS) solutions for wind turbines. Our WT-HUMS™ (Wind Turbine Health & Usage Monitoring System), together with our proprietary RHMC™ (Remote Health Management Center) software provide real-time, automatic and accurate diagnostics and prognostics for the mechanical components of wind turbines (such as gear boxes, bearings and shafts) contributing to their overall performance.
Contact Information
- Address
- Ramat Gabriel Industrial Zone, P.O.B. 21, Migdal Ha'Emek, Israel 23100 106
- Phone
- +(972)-4-654-7510 Ex. 238
- DorianS@Wind-SL.com
- Website
- http://www.wind-sl.com