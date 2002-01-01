WINDSOURCING.COM GmbH

WINDSOURCING.COM is a specialized distributor for wind turbine spare parts, wind turbine accessories and material for the maintenance and repair of wind turbines. The online portfolio includes over 20.000 products and services, ranging from electronical and hydraulical components, paint, varnishes, erosion tapes and adhesives for rotor blades to complete gear boxes. We supply all traditional wind markets: Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Denmark, USA, Greece, Romania, and Poland, Japan and S.Corea.