Windspire Energy (formerly Mariah Power) designs and markets Windspire vertical axis wind turbines for use in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Windspire turbines operate silently and stand just thirty-feet tall. The unique design of the rotor provides a highly scalable solution to help businesses, schools, and homeowners meet their energy needs. The Windspire has been featured on "20/20", CNN and NPR. For more information, visit www.windspireenergy.com.