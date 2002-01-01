Company Profile
Windspire Energy
Windspire Energy (formerly Mariah Power) designs and markets Windspire vertical axis wind turbines for use in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Windspire turbines operate silently and stand just thirty-feet tall. The unique design of the rotor provides a highly scalable solution to help businesses, schools, and homeowners meet their energy needs. The Windspire has been featured on "20/20", CNN and NPR. For more information, visit www.windspireenergy.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5450 Louie Lane, Reno, Nevada 89511 227
- Phone
- 775-852-0200
- Website
- http://www.windspireenergy.com