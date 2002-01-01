Company Profile
WINSTEEL GROUP CO.,LTD
We are lsaw pipe manufacturer.
Certificates we have got:
API 5L certificate
PED certificate
CRP certificate
ISO9001 certificate
ISO 14001 certificate
OHSAS 18001 certificate
We have got these certificate for decades years.
And we will try our best to provide best steel pipe products for you.
We have more 15 years export experience. And we have professional sales teams.
Certificates we have got:
API 5L certificate
PED certificate
CRP certificate
ISO9001 certificate
ISO 14001 certificate
OHSAS 18001 certificate
We have got these certificate for decades years.
And we will try our best to provide best steel pipe products for you.
We have more 15 years export experience. And we have professional sales teams.
Contact Information
- Address
- Nankai District, Q, Tianjin, China 300200 45
- Phone
- 15022081646
- hannahtjzs@gmail.com