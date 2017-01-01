WIRED Energy 2017

WIRED Energy premieres in London this October. Together with Centrica, we'll be gathering the most influential entrepreneurs and business leaders who are changing how the world accesses, stores and uses energy, for a special one-day event curated by the WIRED editorial team.



Meet the game-changers and policymakers making Renewable Energy happen. Speakers include Inna Braverman, whose company Eco Wave Power harnesses the ocean's power; Lawrence Orsini, the founder of LO3 Energy, who has set up