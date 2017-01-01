Company Profile
WIRED Energy 2017
WIRED Energy premieres in London this October. Together with Centrica, we'll be gathering the most influential entrepreneurs and business leaders who are changing how the world accesses, stores and uses energy, for a special one-day event curated by the WIRED editorial team.
Meet the game-changers and policymakers making Renewable Energy happen. Speakers include Inna Braverman, whose company Eco Wave Power harnesses the ocean's power; Lawrence Orsini, the founder of LO3 Energy, who has set up
Meet the game-changers and policymakers making Renewable Energy happen. Speakers include Inna Braverman, whose company Eco Wave Power harnesses the ocean's power; Lawrence Orsini, the founder of LO3 Energy, who has set up
Contact Information
- Address
- Vogue House, 1-2 Hanover Square, London, LONDON W1S 1JU 226
- Phone
- 2071523383
- Website
- http://www.wired.uk/energy2017