Company Profile
Wisconsin Home Energy Efficiency Audits
Wisconsin Energy Audits is a Wisconsin residential (home) energy audit company that is dedicated to making buildings and homes more energy efficient. Our service professionals are certified HERS (Home Energy Rating System) energy raters who are registered and certified with RESNET (Residential Energy Services Network's). Wisconsin Energy Audits is also qualified to label a home a Wisconsin "ENERGY STAR" home.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2319 W 18th Dr., Friendship, Wisconsin 53934 227
- Phone
- 800-661-2611