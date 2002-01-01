Company Profile
Wisdom Industrial Power Co., Ltd
BSLBATT Lithium is a China's fastest service lithium battery packing manufacturer. Founded in 2003, the company is on a mission to develops and produces advanced series "BSLBATT" (Best Solution Lithium Battery). BSLBATT Lithium products power a range of applications including, Solar Powered Solutions, microgrid, Household energy storage and more.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.08, 12 / F, Unit 2, Zhongxin City Times, No.3, Jiangbei Civilization First Road, Huizhou, China, Huizhou, Guangdong 516000 45
- Phone
- 15539859075
- inquiry@bsl-battery.com