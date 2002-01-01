Company Profile
Wise Power Systems
Wise Power Systems is a Wilmington, DE-based global green energy company, that for more than five years has provided renewable energy project consultation and a full spectrum of design, sales, and installations of industry-leading PV solar electric power systems, solar hot water heating systems, and wind electric power systems
Contact Information
- Address
- 500 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 227
- Phone
- 302-351-4613
- simaleah@comcast.net
- Website
- http://www.solarandwind.net