Wisponak Nigeria Limited Specialized in supplying Biomass boilers with PALM KERNEL SHELLS (PKS) PELLET, COAL AND also SFC CHEMICAL THERMAL PLANT THAT GIVES EFFICIENCY TO POWER PLANT BOILERS.



We in Wisponak Nigeria Ltd can supply any of our products to any part of the world in large quantities at affordable price , we have the technology and experience; bringing the skills to deliver to our customers what they need. Our services gives solutions to Biomass boilers.