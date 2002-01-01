Wolf Moon Power, LLC

For Immediate Release



Wolf Moon Power, a fashion and performance apparel company, announces the ground-opening launch of its website, www.wolfmoonpower.com. The online store offers lupine-inspired T-Shirts whose organic cotton-blend provides safe yet effective wolf plus moon technology in every shirt. Wolf Moon Power seeks to educate, enlighten, and enrobe the public with its light-hearted T-shirt designs depicting wolves living the life and living the dream only a true wolf would understand.